Body of man who tried to rescue dog recovered from creek

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The body of a 32-year-old Topeka man who tried to rescue a dog has been recovered from Mission Creek in western Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office on Saturday recovered the body of Cody L. Campbell.

Authorities were called Friday morning after learning that Campbell had jumped into the creek to try and save a dog. Campbell was swept under by the fast-moving water.

A man who was with him tried unsuccessfully to save Campbell before contacting authorities.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories