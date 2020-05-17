Body of man who tried to rescue dog recovered from creek

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The body of a 32-year-old Topeka man who tried to rescue a dog has been recovered from Mission Creek in western Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office on Saturday recovered the body of Cody L. Campbell.

Authorities were called Friday morning after learning that Campbell had jumped into the creek to try and save a dog. Campbell was swept under by the fast-moving water.

A man who was with him tried unsuccessfully to save Campbell before contacting authorities.

