Man falls from SUV paying toll on Kansas Turnpike, runs over both legs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Texas man attempting to pay his toll on the Kansas Turnpike on Wednesday fell out of his SUV and was run over.

A 74-year-old driver from Canadian, Texas, was exiting the turnpike at Plaza 53 when he opened his door and leaned out to pay the turnpike toll. The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the KHP crash log, fell out of his 2019 Toyota SUV.

His SUV then proceeded forward, driving over both the man’s legs. The vehicle, unoccupied, then hit the KTAG arm, struck a section of the concrete barrier, then went forward, crossing two lanes of oncoming traffic, down an embankment, and finally came to rest off the road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the man escaped with only minor injuries.