Man found dead after fire in Marion

MARION, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was found dead after a fire on Tuesday afternoon in Marion.

The Marion Police Department responded to the fire at 814 East Lawrence Street.

Officers attempted to locate any people who may be inside. The fire and engulfed the west side of the structure.

Once under control, a man was located dead inside. He was transferred to Frontier Forensics in Kansas City for identification.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to investigate the fire scene.

LATEST STORIES: