Man found dead in Smoky Hill River east of Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether a 78-year-old man accidentally fell into the Smoky Hill River. The man’s body was found Tuesday morning.

According to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander, a witness saw a man leaning over a bridge rail in the 900 block of N. Niles Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday. A pickup was parked nearby.

The witness slowed down to warn the man about the danger and saw the man tumble into the river. The witness reported that the man was unresponsive and floating in the water.

The witness called authorities and several rescue crews searched the area. The man’s body was found Tuesday morning about a quarter of a mile away from the bridge.

The man has been identified as Troy Leatherman of Abilene.