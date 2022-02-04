WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 52-year-old man was found dead outside his home in Mulvane Thursday afternoon. A person driving in the area of 4th and Main stopped to investigate what they thought was a pile of clothes and found the man.

The person called 911, and the Mulvane Police Department went to investigate. Police say the man was already dead. He was close to the steps of his home, so they do not know if he slipped on ice and fell.

The police chief said the snow was about a foot deep where the man was found. However, there was no shovel nearby, so he wasn’t shoveling snow.

Police could not say yet if the cold weather contributed to the death. They also don’t know yet if he suffered from a medical condition. The Sumner County coroner will perform an autopsy. Investigators do not suspect foul play.