Man freed after entrapment at grain elevator east of Salina

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have rescued a man who fell into a grain storage facility near Salina and became trapped.

Salina Fire Department Fire Marshal Troy Long said the man was apparently trying to remove a clog when he fell into a grain mover system at the Scoular grain elevator.

The Salina Journal reports that the machinery was quickly shut down. Long said crews were able to remove part of that grain mover system and safely get the man out.

He then was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Long said the department trains for situations like this often.

