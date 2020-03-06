Man gets 2 and a half year sentence for Wichita bank robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A judge has sentenced a Wichita man to 30 months in federal prison for robbing a southeast Wichita bank.

Jeremy Vos, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. In his plea, he admitted that on July 23, 2019, he robbed Intrust Bank at 5500 E. Harry.

Authorities say Vos gave the bank teller a handwritten note saying, “This is a robbery. No (dye) bags. I have a gun.”

Wichita police say Vos made a false report to 911 shortly before the robbery and he was arrested the same day.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister commended the Wichita Police Department, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.

