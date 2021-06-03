Man gets into scuffle at Dillons, drives his car toward entrances

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man got very angry inside a south Wichita Dillons Wednesday evening and started throwing punches.

Wichita police officers responded to the call shortly at the Dillons at 31st South and Seneca.

Dillons’ employees and private security officers told police that a man got into a disturbance with one of the store’s workers. The workers said they asked him to calm down or leave, and he started throwing punches.

The security officers detained the man until he calmed down. When they let him go, they say he threatened workers, left the store and got into his car.

The witnesses told police the man drove his car toward the entrance doors where workers were standing, and then he drove away. However, the police report does not indicate that the man hit the doors.

Police say no one was hurt. Detectives are still trying to find the suspect.

If you have information that could help police, call detectives at 316-268-4407. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.