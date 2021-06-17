Man given rare medical release from Kansas prison has died

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 48-year-old man who was granted a rare medical release from a Kansas prison has died. Christopher McIntyre was released April 12 from Lansing Correctional Facility because he had terminal cancer.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas says he died Friday.

Relatives in Wichita cared for him after his release from Lansing, where he was serving a sentence for aggravated burglary.

Kansas prison officials granted his release because of “functional incapacitation,” which applies to people who have medical or mental health conditions so serious they are not considered a threat to the public.

The department has granted such releases only two other times in the last five years.

