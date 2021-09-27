Man hits deer, ejected from motorcycle in Barton County

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said a man was transported to a Wichita hospital following a crash Sunday involving a deer. It happened in the 400 block of Kiowa Road around 8:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said 31-year-old James Guant of Great Bend was operating a motorcycle on Kiowa Road when he struck a deer, killing it.

Guant was ejected from the motorcycle upon impact and continued approximately 85 feet down the road.

He was transported to KU Med in Great Bend and later transferred to a Wichita area hospital with serious injuries.