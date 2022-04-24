WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man has died from a shooting that happened early Sunday near downtown Wichita.

According to the Wichita Police Department, officers got a call just after 1:20 a.m. for the report of a shooting in the 1300 block of N Hydraulic.

“It did happen outside on the street, just south of the American Legion here,” said Lieutenant Keith Fort.

Upon arrival, Wichita police say they found a man, now identified as 31-year-old Nyron Bowen, of Wichita, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

An investigation by the WPD revealed that Bowen left a nightclub on foot. According to police, witnesses say they heard several gunshots soon after. Bowen was then located just south of the nightclub.

The WPD does not have a suspect at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

The WPD is looking for any witnesses. If you know something, you can call investigations at 316-268-4407, anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or report a tip online.