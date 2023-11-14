WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who was hit by a car and seriously injured in southwest Wichita Tuesday evening is expected to be OK.

According to Wichita Police Department Lieutenant David Nienstedt, officers were dispatched at 6:38 p.m. to a crash with injuries in the 411 block of S. Seneca St.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a 69-year-old man who had been hit by a car with serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.

“Apparently, he’s going to be ok,” said Nienstedt.

Neinstedt said the man was walking down a stretch of private property when he was hit.

“We’ve checked the area. Unfortunately, just right here where we’re at, we have a fence on both sides that has no cameras,” said Nienstedt. “We did check the business property to the north. They do have a camera, but there’s no angle to this location, so we don’t have any video and no witnesses at this time.”

Nienstedt says there does not seem to be any signs of impairment and that the driver of the car is cooperating.

An investigation is ongoing.