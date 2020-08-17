Man in critical condition after shooting in east Wichita

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was rushed to the hospital after he was found shot and lying in the street Monday.

A passerby discovered the injured man around 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of South Armour. That passerby called 911.

Officers and emergency crews arrived and found the 27-year-old victim. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. Police say his condition has worsened to critical condition. Investigators do not think he was lying on the road for long before he was discovered.

There was also a vehicle in the roadway near the victim. Police say there is some evidence scattered around the outside of the vehicle. They don’t know yet if the victim was ever in the vehicle.

The vehicle was vacant and they are trying to contact its owner.

Police are also talking to neighbors and looking for any surveillance video. They think it is possible there were at least two gunshots.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

LOCATION:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories