Man in critical condition after shooting in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was rushed to the hospital after he was found shot and lying in the street Monday.

A passerby discovered the injured man around 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of South Armour. That passerby called 911.

Officers and emergency crews arrived and found the 27-year-old victim. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. Police say his condition has worsened to critical condition. Investigators do not think he was lying on the road for long before he was discovered.

There was also a vehicle in the roadway near the victim. Police say there is some evidence scattered around the outside of the vehicle. They don’t know yet if the victim was ever in the vehicle.

The vehicle was vacant and they are trying to contact its owner.

Police are also talking to neighbors and looking for any surveillance video. They think it is possible there were at least two gunshots.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

LOCATION:

LATEST STORIES: