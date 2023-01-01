WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is in custody after a standoff overnight in northwest Wichita.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), just after midnight, officers responded to the report of domestic violence in the 2200 block of S. Vine after a woman reported being battered by a man there.

Police say the man had left the woman’s home intoxicated with their nine-month-old. The woman had then gone to confront the man at his home in the 2200 block of N. Richmond.

Upon arrival at the man’s house, the WPD says he fired a gun through the front door.

Additional officers arrived to assist and heard another gunshot from within the home.

The WPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was called in to assist and took control of the scene, according to the WPD.

The WPD says the man eventually came out of his house, and a K9 was utilized to take him safely into custody.

He was taken to an area hospital for the treatment of minor injuries before being interviewed.

An investigation is ongoing.