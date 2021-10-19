Man in custody after throwing 2 Molotov cocktails in Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Manhattan police have a man in custody after two fires were ruled as arson Monday, Oct. 18.

Manhattan Police Director Dennis Butler confirmed that Matthew Spooner, 36, was arrested Monday following two fires in Aggieville. Firefighters responded to a report of an electrical fire in the 1200 block of Moro Street but later determined it was arson.

According to the Riley County Police Department, Spooner threw what is commonly known as a Molotov cocktail at O’Malley’s Alley on Moro Street. A 31-year-old woman was also listed as a victim by the police. Total damage to O’Malley’s Alley was listed as $950.

Later in the day, firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Laramie Street for a fire that officials believe was also arson.

A second Molotov cocktail was thrown at another building on Laramie Street around 7:45 p.m. The total damage was estimated at less than $100 according to authorities. Officers listed a 55-year-old man as the victim on Laramie Street.

Authorities had a description of the suspect and were looking for him throughout the day. According to Butler, witnesses at both fires described a man who looked like Spooner.

Police say they arrested Spooner on suspicion of two counts of aggravated arson, and two counts of criminal use of explosives.