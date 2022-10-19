WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man fell into a fire after an altercation and allegedly got pushed back down into it after trying to get up.

According to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), they received a call at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, from the Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) after a nurse at the South Central Kansas Medical Center reported that a man was in the emergency department with burns on his arms after attending a party where there was underage drinking.

After talking with the man, the CCSO says they discovered it happened in rural Cowley County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was transferred to Wichita for further treatment of his burns.

On the night of Saturday, Oct. 8, the CCSO says detectives were able to talk to the man who told them that he had been drinking at the party when a fight broke out and he was hit by another person, causing him to fall into a fire.

The CCSO says the man does not have much of a recollection of the fight but that a witness tells them that after he fell, someone else pushed him back down after he was trying to get up.

An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.