Man injured after being hit by a car in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash critically injured a man in south Wichita. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hydraulic and MacArthur.
Officers were called for a welfare check for a man lying in the street. No one was hurt. Police are still investigating.
“Upon arrival, we located an individual 30-year-old male in the roadway that was struck by a vehicle that was headed southbound,” Sgt. Andrew Do, Wichita Police Department.
No one else was hurt. Police are still investigating.
