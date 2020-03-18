Man injured after being hit by a car in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash critically injured a man in south Wichita. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hydraulic and MacArthur.

Officers were called for a welfare check for a man lying in the street. No one was hurt. Police are still investigating.

“Upon arrival, we located an individual 30-year-old male in the roadway that was struck by a vehicle that was headed southbound,” Sgt. Andrew Do, Wichita Police Department.

No one else was hurt. Police are still investigating.

LATEST STORIES: