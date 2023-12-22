WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services and first responders were on the scene of an incident where a man was partially hit by a train on Friday night.

The call came in around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Skinner and Mead. Wichita police said a man was near an oncoming train when the stairs that lead up to a train car clipped him on the leg.

The man was taken to the hospital by EMS.

The road was closed for several hours while the train was stopped on the tracks and police worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.