WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say a man was injured in a crash Monday northwest of Wichita.

The crash happened at 53rd Street North and Ridge Road just before 8 a.m. and involved a pickup truck and trailer.

Witnesses report that the man was driving fine and somehow left the road. He hit a mailbox and several stop signs before entering a ditch.

The man was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.