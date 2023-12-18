WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man suffered severe burns when a tent caught on fire near Interstate 135 and Hydraulic. It happened around 3 a.m. Monday.

The Wichita Police Department said officers, the Wichita Fire Department and EMS arrived at the scene and found the burn victim. He was taken to an area hospital for his wound.

KSN News contacted the WFD for more information, but a spokesperson did not have any details on the incident.

The area of I-135 and Hydraulic is the site of one of Wichita’s homeless camps.

Wichita has a temporary Emergency Winter Shelter for people experiencing homelessness. It is at 2220 E. 21st St., near Grove. Wichita Transit provides free rides to the shelter.