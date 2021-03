WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is in serious condition after his moped crashed with another vehicle Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Market and Orme, just south of Kellogg.

Police say it appears the 60-year-old man on the moped failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign on Orme and pulled in front of a northbound vehicle on Market.

The man suffered some head injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police say he was in stable condition.