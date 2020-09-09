Man injured in Reno County construction accident

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office announced that Gonzalo Chavez, 42, a construction worker, was injured at the bridge at 69th Ave. and Nickerson Road around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

When Reno County Fire and EMS arrived, Gozalo was injured and lying on his back in the sand near the river.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were told that the crane was loaded with 4,000 lbs of sheet pile. That load of sheet pile was approximately six feet off the ground. The crane operator accidentally took his foot off the crane brake which caused the load to fall. Employees ran to where the load fell and that is when the operator noticed he dropped the load on top of Gonzalo. He then lifted the sheet pile off of Gonzalo while other employees rendered aid.

EMS and fire arrived and treated Gonzalo. Gonzalo was later transported to the Hutchinson Airport by EMS and was flown to an area hospital for his injuries.

LATEST STORIES: