Man injured in SE Kansas officer-involved-shooting

NEOSHA FALLS, Kan. (KSNW) – A 41-year-old man is shot by Woodson County Sheriff Deputies Thursday Afternoon in southeast Kansas.

According to a news release from the KBI, 41 year-old Edward G. Bridges of Chanute was shot by two Woodson County deputies following a disturbance at the campgrounds in Neosha Falls.

According to the KBI, the Woodson County Sheriff Deputies were questioning suspects in regards to a stolen vehicle around 3:15 p.m.

The KBI says an altercation occurred between the two deputies and Bridges who was armed. At that point, the deputies fired shots hitting Bridges.

Bridges was flown to the University of Kansas Medical Center, where he underwent surgery and is now in stable condition according to the news release.

The deputies were not injured

When the KBI completes its investigation, it will present its findings to the Woodson County Attorney.

LATEST STORIES: