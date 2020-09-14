Man injured in Sunday night crash

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

One person is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in West Wichita. (KSNW)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was seriously injured following a crash late Sunday night in southwest Wichita.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, Wichita police say two cars were traveling South on West Street.

One driver was seriously injured in the crash at Pawnee and West.

Wichita police are investigating the cause of the crash.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories