Man injured in Sunday night crash

One person is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in West Wichita. (KSNW)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was seriously injured following a crash late Sunday night in southwest Wichita.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, Wichita police say two cars were traveling South on West Street.

One driver was seriously injured in the crash at Pawnee and West.

Wichita police are investigating the cause of the crash.

