Man involved in Cowtown shooting issued summons to appear in court

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — We are learning more details about what happened the night an Old Cowtown Museum Roaring ’20s reenactment ended in a real shooting September 18, 2020, after court documents are released in the case.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. as reenactors portraying police and bootleggers staged a shootout.

According to a probable cause affidavit, when police got to Cowtown that night, they found the 24-year-old victim inside the museum’s trapper’s cabin. He had been shot in the head, face and upper body with a shotgun. His injuries included a puncture to his aorta, a pellet through his skull, and a pellet lodged in his left eye socket.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he had surgery. He survived the shooting.

KSN has learned that Robert Hartung Jr. has been issued a summons to appear in court on February 22. A criminal complaint filed by the district attorney’s office lists one count of aggravated battery against Hartung for allegedly “unlawfully and recklessly” causing “great bodily harm to or disfigurement of another person.”

The affidavit says that officers searching the reenactment area found “two expended Winchester 7 1/2 shot shell husks, one shot cup from a live shotgun round, pellet damage to the trapper’s cabin the victim was standing in front of and a number of expended 12 gauge blanks.”

Police say, in the affidavit, that there are “significant differences in the way [blanks and Winchester rounds] look and feel,” from their markings to their texture.

Police also interviewed witnesses and the reenactors. They say they learned there were two members of the cast that were armed with shotguns and who were in the area the live rounds came from.

Police say Hartung was the cast member who was near where the Winchester hulls were found. They say he told them he fired two shots from his shotgun. They also say they have video showing him firing two shots.

According to the affidavit, Hartung told police he had been involved in and organized multiple reenactments, including gunfights. He said the two groups putting on the reenactment shootout that night gave him permission to participate.

Hartung told police he brought his own guns and two blanks for his shotgun. He also said no one checked his guns. Hartung said he loaded his revolver with blanks the organizers provided and that he “loaded his 12 gauge Winchester shotgun with what he “assumes” are blames that he brought with him,” according to the affidavit.

At the point where the staged shootout was supposed to happen, Hartung told police he fired two shots from his shotgun and then fired rounds from his revolver. He said he did not know anyone was hurt until after the shooting stopped.

The affidavit says Hartung let officers search his car which was in the Cowtown parking lot. Police say they found a sleeve that is designed to fit on the buttstock of a shotgun and which holds 5 shotgun shells. They say the 5 shells in the sleeve were the same Winchester rounds as those that were found fired at the scene. Hartung told police he took the sleeve off the shotgun because it didn’t fit with the Roaring ’20s.

Police say Hartung’s Winchester was found to be loaded with three Winchester shells. Police say no shotgun blanks were found on Hartung, in his car or in his shotgun. They say no other live ammunition was found except for the shells found in Hartung’s gun and truck.