Man involved in southeast Wichita standoff charged on 19 counts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Patrick Newborn, the 33-year-old man arrested after a 7-hour standoff with police in southeast Wichita last Tuesday, was charged with 19 counts Monday.

Newborn faces a total of 19 counts in connection to the standoff and recent sexual assaults, including two counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, attempted rape, battery, two counts of aggravated intimidation of a victim, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement and three counts of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Newborn is due back in court next month. His bond has been set at $250,000.

Patrick Newborn charges (courtesy of Sedgwick County Courthouse)

