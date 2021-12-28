Man killed after being hit by vehicles in Topeka Tuesday morning

Topeka police reported a man was killed on S.W. 21st near Fillmore, then hit by several other vehicles. (KNST / Matthew Johnstone)

TOPEKA. Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has not yet identified a man killed after being hit by several cars Tuesday morning.

According to the TPD, authorities received a call just after 7 a.m. that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

A preliminary investigation by police indicated a man was in the street near 21st and Fillmore when he was hit by a vehicle. The man was then hit by several additional vehicles.

Police reported the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said they will release the name of the man once the next of kin is notified.

