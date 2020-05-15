Man killed after crashing into tree in Butler County

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was killed early Friday morning when he crashed into a tree in Butler County.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at SW 180th Street and Indianola Road.

According to authorities, the man crashed into the street after it fell into the road due to weather. The man’s identity hasn’t been released.

Heavy rain and severe storms moved through Butler County late Thursday into early Friday.

