WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who was killed during the construction of the new water treatment facility in Wichita was identified by an official Tuesday during the City Council’s weekly meeting.

Director of Public Works and Utilities Alan King gave an update on the Wichita Northwest Water Facility during the meeting. You can watch the complete update here.

King’s presentation on the update included information on the safety record, which identified the man who was killed as Manny Esparza.

According to the presentation, Esparza was an employee of UCI, Industrial Construction Services, one of the subcontractors for the facility.

Safety slide in King’s presentation in the Water Treatment Facility update

“We want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family of Manny Esparza, who is the gentleman who died in that fatality,” said King.

According to King, an investigation is ongoing by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

“What they [OSHA] will do is they will make sure before there is even the potential for that kind of an accident to happen again … steps will be taken to correct that,” King said.

King then pushes the City Council to “read more about it in the media.”

The elected official for district five, Bryan Frye, congratulated King on the safety record during the construction of the water treatment facility.

“I just wanted to congratulate the entire team on the overall safety record. I understand, again, Mr. Esparza and his death is tragic, but to have nearly 400,000 work hours and to have it, this project, this safe is amazing,” said Frye. “I’ve been on a couple [of] tours, and it’s been taken extremely seriously, so congratulations to the team on that.”

Mayor Brandon Whipple was not as congratulatory.

“I’m going to need a better port for more details when it comes to the details of Manny Esparza. I’m not patting people on the back,” Whipple said. “This thing has been less than two years, and someone’s now deceased and the idea that we can go to the media to get details, I’m hoping there’s someone here who can jump more into, into what’s going on and making sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

Further information on the death of Esparza has not been revealed as an investigation into his death is still ongoing. KSN will provide more information is ongoing.