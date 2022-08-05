HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson man died when an SUV crashed into his bicycle Thursday evening.

The Hutchinson Police Department said 46-year-old Heath Volkman was riding his bicycle west on 10th Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Officers say 56-year-old Laurie Hinderliter of Hutchinson was headed north on Severance Street. The two crashed at the intersection.

Volkman died at the scene. EMS took Hinderliter to the hospital for evaluation. She was later released.

The police department is still investigating what caused the crash.