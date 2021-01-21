Man killed in crash during police chase in Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says one man died and a woman was injured during a police pursuit in Bonner Springs.

The chase began early Wednesday after officers responded to a report of a driver speeding in a Bonner Springs neighborhood.

Police said the driver reached speeds up to 114 mph in a 45 mph zone before losing control of the vehicle.

The car spun and hit a sign and tree before coming to a stop. The driver, 22-year-old Juan Carlos Marquez, of Bonner Springs, died at a hospital.

An 18-year-old woman was critically injured. The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating.