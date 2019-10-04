Man killed in crash in northwest Kansas

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Crash_418937

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Topeka man died Thursday after crashing his car near Colby in northwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Brent Emery died from injuries he suffered in the accident. The KHP says it happened just before 10 p.m. as Emery was headed west on the I-70.

The KHP crash log said Emery went through the median and into the eastbound lanes. That’s when his vehicle started to roll. He was thrown from the vehicle.

The report showed Emery was not wearing a seat belt.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories