Man killed in crash in northwest Kansas

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Topeka man died Thursday after crashing his car near Colby in northwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Brent Emery died from injuries he suffered in the accident. The KHP says it happened just before 10 p.m. as Emery was headed west on the I-70.

The KHP crash log said Emery went through the median and into the eastbound lanes. That’s when his vehicle started to roll. He was thrown from the vehicle.

The report showed Emery was not wearing a seat belt.

