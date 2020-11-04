Man killed in crash northwest of Topeka

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in the town of Silver Lake. It happened on U.S. 24 and Circle Drive.

A 1995 Nissan pickup, driven by 66-year-old Philip Salerno of St. Marys, was going westbound on U.S. 24 when he went left of center and struck a Topeka man driving a Ford F-150 in the eastbound lane.

Salerno died at the scene. The Topeka man was transported to a local hospital.

Both men were wearing seatbelts according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories