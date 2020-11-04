Man killed in crash northwest of Topeka

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in the town of Silver Lake. It happened on U.S. 24 and Circle Drive.
A 1995 Nissan pickup, driven by 66-year-old Philip Salerno of St. Marys, was going westbound on U.S. 24 when he went left of center and struck a Topeka man driving a Ford F-150 in the eastbound lane.
Salerno died at the scene. The Topeka man was transported to a local hospital.
Both men were wearing seatbelts according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.
