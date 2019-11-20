Man killed in early morning industrial accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man has died after emergency crews responded to an industrial accident early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 4:05 a.m. in the 3300 block of South Hoover Road at Case New Holland.

Upon arrival, officers learned that an unidentified 35-year-old male was injured while working on machinery that fell on and pinned him.

Several of the mans co-workers jumped to action, attempting life-saving measures to keep the man alive. The man was taken to the hospital by EMS in critical condition were he later succumbed to his injuries.

