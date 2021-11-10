Man killed in head-on crash on Kansas Highway 196 in Harvey County

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a man in his 30s was killed in a crash in Harvey County Wednesday. It happened just after 7 a.m. at Kansas Highway 196 and Hillside.

The patrol said a Honda Pilot traveled westbound and passed several vehicles when it struck a Hyundai Elantra heading eastbound. The driver of the Elantra was killed in the crash. The driver of the Honda, a woman, was transported to a Wichita hospital in critical condition.

The identity of the man killed in the crash hasn’t been released.

The highway is expected to be closed from I-135 east to East Lake Road for several hours.

