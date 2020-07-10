Man killed in head-on crash in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 28-year-old Shallow Water, Kansas man was killed in a head-on crash Thursday in Scott County.
The crash happened around 4 p.m on W. County 120 Road and Falcon Road.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Devon R. Inguanza was driving his Honda CRV north on Falcon when he attempted to pass a semi. Visibility was low due to dust, and his car hit a Dodge Ram truck head-on. Inguanza was pronounced dead on the scene.
A 9-year-old boy in Inguanza’s CRV was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The 20-year-old driver of the Dodge truck had a minor injury.
