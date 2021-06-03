Man killed in Lyons house explosion is identified

LYONS, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in Rice County have identified the man killed in a house explosion last month in the town of Lyons.

The victim on Thursday was identified as 65-year-old Terry Sawyers. Firefighters responded to the home on May 27.

The fire chief says Sawyers was found dead in the home where he had lived for 10 to 12 years.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined, but Lyons Police Sgt. Cory Ryan says there was no crime.

Results of an autopsy of Sawyers are expected in July.

