Man killed in north-central Kansas crash Friday

ROOKS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been killed in a crash that occurred Friday in north-central Kansas.

Jean De La Roche, 28, of Garden City, was driving a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer westbound on Country Road X.

Michael Towns, 69, of Palco, was driving a 2000 Sterling tractor-trailer northbound on County Road 3.

De La Roche failed to yield to Towns, causing the two to crash into each other at the intersection. Both tractor-trailers then entered a field northwest of the intersection and struck a power pole.

De La Roche was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Towns was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.