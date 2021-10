The area of low pressure that brought rainfall yesterday is now well off to the east, leaving the region quiet to start our Sunday. High pressure will set in place for the second half of the weekend, giving us plenty of sunshine in the forecast for the next few days. Highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s across the state by Sunday afternoon.

Our average high for Wichita at this time of year is 77 degrees, and we will have quite a few days above that here in the next 7. While we are not talking heat waves, some lower to mid 80s will return to the forecast. Lower 80s take over for Monday, but humidity levels stay extremely low.