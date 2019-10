COMANCHE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A rollover crash in Comanche County killed a 69-year-old man.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the crash at 1 a.m. Sunday near Coldwater.

Melvin Odell lost control of his pickup. It rolled several times.

Odell was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

According to the KHP crash report, Odell was not wearing a seat belt.

