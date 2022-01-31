LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – A New Mexico man was killed early Saturday in a crash in southwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford F150 pickup was traveling southbound on Kansas Avenue and failed to negotiate a curve. As a result, the pickup entered the south ditch and rolled an unknown number of times before coming to rest on its wheels facing north.

The pickup driver has been identified as 41-year-old Carlos A. Granados of Hobbs, New Mexico. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the KHP report.