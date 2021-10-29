Man killed in southwest Wichita motorcycle crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 49-year-old man died from injuries in a motorcycle crash southwest of the airport.

It happened in the 3200 block of S. Tyler around 2:40 a.m. Friday. While Wichita Airport Police were doing routine checks, they located a motorcycle and a 49-year-old man with critical injuries.

Wichita police and EMS arrived. The man died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

Police said their investigation revealed the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Tyler, left the roadway, struck a ditch and was ejected from the motorcycle. They said the rider was not wearing a helmet, and speed is believed to be a factor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories