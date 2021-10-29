Man killed in southwest Wichita motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 49-year-old man died from injuries in a motorcycle crash southwest of the airport.

It happened in the 3200 block of S. Tyler around 2:40 a.m. Friday. While Wichita Airport Police were doing routine checks, they located a motorcycle and a 49-year-old man with critical injuries.

Wichita police and EMS arrived. The man died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

Police said their investigation revealed the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Tyler, left the roadway, struck a ditch and was ejected from the motorcycle. They said the rider was not wearing a helmet, and speed is believed to be a factor.