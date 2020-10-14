Motorcycle rider killed after hitting dog crossing Great Bend street

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities said a 69-year-old man riding a motorcycle was ejected after hitting a dog Tuesday night in Great Bend. It happened at 7:50 p.m. at Broadway and Van Fleet.

Officers found Daniel McKay unresponsive. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

Authorities said McKay struck a large dog running across the street. The dog died. The owner of the dog was later contacted by officers.

Anyone with any information about the crash is requested to contact the Great Bend Police Department at (620) 793-4120.

