CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County Dispatch has confirmed that first responders are at Cheney State Lake looking for an individual after he went missing while water skiing.

Officials say they have found no trace of the person yet, but the search continues. The call initially went out as a possible drowning, but officials can not confirm if the missing person drowned or is unaccounted for onshore.

This is a developing story and KSN will continue to update as more information becomes available.