Man named in Whipple attack ad lawsuit files response

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/AP) – A Wichita man named in an October lawsuit filed on behalf of the city’s new Mayor-elect filed his response and left attorneys for the plaintiff with more questions than answers.

Attorneys for Matthew Colborn, who admittedly shot a false attack ad against Brandon Whipple during the 2019 Wichita mayoral race, says his client admits misconduct but did not act alone.

Colborn, 21, published an attack video on YouTube against Whipple in October of 2019. Colborn knowledgeably hired women to read text alluding to sexual assault against them by Whipple, taken from a Kansas City Star article unrelated to the mayoral candidate.

Soon after the release of the video, it came to light the videos were false. An actress who had been paid to appear in the videos came forward to the media, pointing the finger directly to Colborn and his company, Colborn Media. The actress claims never to have met Whipple.

In court filings on Tuesday, attorney Ross Hollander wrote that Colborn made the video at the direction of others, which are not identified in court records.

Mayor-elect Whipple is suing Matthew Colborn and two unknown co-conspirators named in the court document as John Doe #1 and John Doe #2. A shell company created in the state of New Mexico known as “Protect Wichita’s Girls LLC’ is also named as a Defendant in the case.

It’s still unclear whose idea the video was and who financed it.

