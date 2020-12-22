Man on motorcycle injured in crash near 13th and Maize

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a man on a motorcycle was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
It happened on 13th Street just east of Maize Road around 3 p.m.
A woman driving a Cadillac was eastbound on 13th Street and was turning left into a parking lot when she hit the man on his motorcycle. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police closed 13th Street for a time as they investigated the crash.
