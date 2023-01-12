WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, Jensen Lay, of Tempe, Arizona, pled guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter Thursday after a fatal car crash in west Wichita in October 2020.

The fatal crash happened near the intersection of N Tyler Rd and W 9th St N just before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

According to investigators with the Wichita Police Department, Lay was driving south on Tyler at a high rate of speed and lost control. His car slammed into two pickup trucks that were headed north on Tyler.

Fatal crash near N Tyler Rd and W 9th St N that killed 14-year-old Aryana Lay (KSN Photo)

As a result of the crash, Wichita police say Jensen’s daughter, Aryana Lay, 14, died at the scene.

Lay is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Feb. 17.