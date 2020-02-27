Man pleads guilty to attacking Leavenworth police officer

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 36-year-old man has admitted to attacking a Leavenworth police officer.

Anthony Dunkle pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony battery of a law enforcement officer, making a criminal threat and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Prosecutors said Dunkle approached an officer who was sitting in a police car with the window down last April and began punching him.

Dunkle apparently was angry with the officer over an earlier incident that led to his arrest. The officer had a cut on his face and scrapes on his hand after the confrontation.

