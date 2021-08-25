Man pulled from burning Shawnee home dies at hospital

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Officials in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, say a man pulled from the basement of a burning home in Shawnee has died from his injuries at a hospital.

The Shawnee Fire Department says in a news release that firefighters were called to the home on West 52nd Terrace Street late Monday night.

Officials say four of five people in the home were able to safely escape, but firefighters had to enter the house to try to rescue 53-year-old Matthew Deckard from the basement.

Firefighters pulled him from the home, started CPR and rushed him to a Kansas City hospital in critical condition. Officials say Deckard died at the hospital the next day.