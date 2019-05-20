Man released from hospital after being shot with a BB gun

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police tell KSN News a man was shot in the face with a BB gun Sunday night.

It happened in the 900 block of North Market Street in downtown Wichita around 8:20.

Officials said a disturbance occurred between the victim and 43-year-old man outside the Interfaith Villa Apartments.

The suspect fled the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital, and he was treated and released.

Invesitgators are working to locate the suspect.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.